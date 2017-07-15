Man City Confirm £50m Signing of Walker

Manchester United’s surprise move for Romelu plane on their tour of the USA next week.

Manchester City have signed Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker on a five-year deal.

Sky Sports News HQ understand City have paid £50m for the 27-year-old – a world record-equalling fee for a defender.

Walker has signed a five-year contract and will wear City’s number two shirt and he said: “I am thrilled and can’t wait to get started

“Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Kyle is a fine full-back; one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch.

“We’ve followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed. He is now one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular.”

Madrid Sign Ceballos from Real Betis

Real Madrid have announced the signing of midfielder Dani Ceballos from Real Betis.

Ceballos, 20, has become one of the most coveted players across Europe, having helped Spain reach the European Under-21 Championship final in Poland and winning the player of the tournament award.

Ceballos signs on a six-year contract after James Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal earlier this week.

Real reportedly beat off competition from Barcelona to sign the youngster, who has also been linked with Liverpool in the past. Ceballos has already played 105 games for Betis, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

Real say Ceballos joined the team on their pre-season tour of the United States yesterday, after being unveiled the day before.

Lazio Agree £5m Fee for Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva

The 30-year-old must now agree personal terms and pass a medical before a deal can be completed.

Lucas is Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having joined the club for £5m in July 2007 from Gremio.

He made his international debut for Brazil later that year and has gone on to win 24 caps for the five-time World Cup winners.

After Liverpool’s final match of the season, a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough, Lucas was presented with a commemorative trophy by Kenny Dalglish to mark his decade with the club.

“It’s been an incredible 10 years, we all know it’s been a little bit like a rollercoaster: a lot of ups and downs,” he said, after receiving the trophy. But I’m so proud to wear this shirt every day of my life. This club made me better as a person, as a player, I have two kids born in Liverpool. I don’t have one specific moment I’d say was a highlight, I think these 10 years have been a very good 10 years.”

World Football’s Most Expensive Team

Goalkeeper – Ederson (Benfica to Man City, £34.7m)

Right-back – Kyle Walker (Tottenham to Man City, £50m)

Centre-back – David Luiz (Chelsea to PSG, £50m)

Centre-back – John Stones (Everton to Man City, £50m)

Left-back – Luke Shaw (Southampton to Man United, £28m)

Right wing – Angel Di Maria (Madrid to Man United, £59.7m)

Central midfield – Paul Pogba (Juventus to Man Utd, £93.25m)

Central midfield – James Rodriguez (Monaco to Madrid, £63m)

Left wing – Gareth Bale (Tottenham to Madrid, £85.3m)

Forward – Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli to Juventus, £75.3m)

Forward – Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United to Madrid, £80m)