ABC Introduces SprinterPlus in West Coast

A BC Transport is introducing new SprinterPlus buses on the West African routes for the comfort for passengers, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frank Nneji has said.

ABC Transport, arguably the most successful transport company in West Africa, has been at the fore of conveying people and goods across West Africa for over a decade and in the process has transformed tourism in the region since it launched its fully air-conditioned coaches on the West African routes in 2004.

According to Nneji, “We are introducing new buses with bigger leg room, the SprinterPlus, on the West African route. The SprinterPlus, a 14-seater bus, is specifically introduced for business and corporate travellers who need to get to their destinations quick as they would be travelling with very light luggage. A lot of hours are lost on the road while travelling with the coaches due to the large amount of cargo the buses carry because immigration and customs spend so much time going through the cargo at the borders.

“But the new SprintePlus introduction would save time. The buses are bigger than the usual sprinter and would afford passengers more leg-room space and fully air-conditioned with enhanced comfort facility onboard.”

He said, “In 2004 when we went into moving people and cargo from Nigeria through West Africa and back, there was only one flight from Bellview Airline that was airlifting people at the time.”

ATQNews.com had reported that the road transport companies have over the years impacted positively on the Ghanaian economy with increase in tourists flow.

Other road transport companies also followed ABC Transport into Ghana thereby generating 60-70% travellers to Ghana, delivering about 1000 passengers a day from Nigeria.

Nneji recently won the Top 100 Tourism Personalities in West Africa Award in recognition of his trail-blazing effort which has transformed land transportation across West Africa and in the process linking several countries conveniently through the gesture.