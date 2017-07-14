Trinity House Celebrates 7 Years

The leaders and members of Trinity House will next weekend kick off its seventh-year anniversary with a recommitment and rededication to doing what pleases God and humanity, as well as breaking denominational barriers which they said have limited the progress of Christianity in the world.

This was disclosed at a press conference to announce the activities of the anniversary by Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, General Overseer of the Trinity House Ministries International, who affirmed that the church has lined up numerous activities to celebrate its seven years of fruitful existence.

“So we are celebrating this seventh year, first of all, by thanking God. A lot of churches and denominations do not thank God enough for what He’s done. So, for the past seven years, we’ve been thanking God for one thing or the other. David said ‘who am I or who is my household that You have chosen me to be king over Israel.’ So I thank God for choosing us,” he declared.

According to him, “Seven years ago, He (God) called us to this work. And He christened the work Himself Trinity House. What does that mean? It’s the home where God himself resides with his children. We look at ourselves as the Old and New Jerusalem; what was, what is and what is to become.

“We believe in worshiping God for God’s sake and fulfilling our destinies. Then we are committed to changing lives. We believe that every man has a purpose, and unless you discover that purpose, you cannot live a full life.

We are also committed to transforming nations. We believe that Christianity is one of the most important tools to transform a nation, and most nations that have done extremely well have done it on the back of Christianity, Christian values, teachings and morality.”

Ighodalo stated that as they celebrate, they want to have a balanced church where everyone can feel being a part of the worship and break the denominational barriers that have limited the progress of Christianity and have affected, not just Nigeria, but Africa, “and even today it is affecting nations like the United Kingdom, America among others.

“We believe in true worship. We believe in studying the word. We believe in worshiping God for God’s sake and fulfilling our destinies. Then we are committed to changing lives.”

While highlighting the activities lined up for the anniversary, the cleric who is also the founder of Ighodalo & Co. Accounting Firm, said the anniversary would be kicked off next Sunday July 16 with dedication of the Youth Church, which is for people between the ages of 18 and 30 at 9:30am at the Trinity House, Zion centre.

“On July 19, we will have a very powerful welcome service, ‘the Power of His Strength’ by 6pm. On Thursday, at 6pm also, we have the Breaking of Yokes, because we do believe that for a man to fulfill his destiny, whatever yoke that might have been holding him down needs to be broken. Then on Friday, we will be thanking God for seven hours, one hour for each of our years; ministering will be the Trinity Voices, our in-house group; Frank Edwards, Tope Alabi, Bolaji Sax, and by God’s Grace, Nathaniel Bassey. On July 23, we will be having our Thanksgiving Service, and it will be combined with an Ordination at 9am, at our Zion Centre.

“So we are expecting that the whole world will join us. We want the whole world to know that some people are thanking God. All our programs are going to be streamed via the internet. God is doing a new thing and we are submitting ourselves to the work of God,” the clergyman said.