DaveDani MFB Offers Funding for ICAN Initiative

Nume Ekeghe

A Lagos-based financial institution, DavoDani Microfinance Bank Limited, has offered to partner the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in the provision of micro, medium and small scale financial services to members of the institute as well as it staff, under the Institute’s Entrepreneurial Empowerment Initiative/Programmes.

The bank made the offer when its board and management, led by Austin Enajemo Isire, paid a courtesy call on the president of ICAN, Ismaila Mohammadu Zakari, who was elected recently as the association’s 53rd president.

Explaining further in a statement, Isire, who is also a fellow of the Institute, said DavoDani was willing to assist ICAN members and staff to access micro credit facility for economic and entrepreneurial expansion, facilitate empowerment training and funding, offer a better future and economic advancement opportunity, aimed at minimising or eradicating poverty.

He added that these services, among others, would be offered on a sustainable basis to create self-sufficiency as well as act as disbursement platform on empowerment program on behalf of the Institute for individual members or their micro enterprises.

Responding, the ICAN president thanked the Board chairman and his management team for the visit. He welcomed the microfinance bank’s proposal, saying it would be beneficial, especially to the young accountants setting up businesses. He gave assurance that the institute’s appropriate Committee and Council would appraise it with a view to establishing a mutually beneficial relationship between the two institutions at no cost and liability.

He affirmed that ICAN’s previous experience with a commercial bank on similar service, would assist the institute in giving consideration to DavoDani’s proposal.