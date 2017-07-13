UNICEF Donates Medical Equipment Worth N1.2bn

Daji Sani in Yola

Sequel to the high rate of maternal mortality in the North East brought on by the onslaught of the Boko Haram insurgency, the United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) has donated, medical equipment worth N1.2 billion to the Adamawa state government to save mothers and children at birth.

\he UNICEF made the donations on Tuesday in Yola and noting that the project marks the commencement of the second phase of the Maternal, New-born and Child Health project in the state under the EU support

The Chief Field Officer of UNICEF, Dr. Abdulahi Kaikai who made the donations, disclosed that the project was aimed at strengthening Primary Health Care and Community Resilience for Improved Maternal Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition Outcomes in Adamawa, Bauchi and Kebbi states.

He further explained that Project is being implemented in the 226 Primary Health Care facilities and catchment communities located at the ward headquarters in the 226 wards in the 21 local Government Areas of the state.”

Kaikai said, “This project will run from 2017 to 2020 and build on the gains recorded in the first phase of the project in improved and Sustainable Primary Healthcare Center per Ward policy of the federal government.

“To ensure optimal functionality of the 226 PHC facilities in providing quality services, UNICEF with funding from the European Union has procured basic health equipment and supplies to be distributed to the primary healthcare facilities in Adamawa state.”

Kaikai explained that some of the equipment have arrived and much more is still expected. Among the 17 assorted items donated included, 226 baby dressing tables, 220 bed screens, 180 infusion stand, 226 microscope, 300 delivery kits, 200 stethoscope, 300 surgical kits, and 322 examination tables among other items.

The health specialist also solicited with the state governor to provide the necessary manpower to effectively utilize all the facilities in the 226 primary healthcare centers in the state.

The state Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla who received the donations said the donation of the equipment by UNICEF is consistent with the state government’s declaration of a state emergency on the health sector in the state.