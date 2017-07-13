Dani Alves Joins Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves vowed to add to his trophy collection at Paris Saint-Germain as he was unveiled by the French giants on Wednesday after signing a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old won three Champions Leagues and six La Liga titles at Barcelona, whose former manager Pep Guardiola had hoped to lure Alves to Manchester City.

Alves quit Italian champions Juventus two weeks ago after helping them to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double while also reaching the Champions League final in his only season in Turin.

He passed a medical in the French capital before he was presented at a press conference on Wednesday, holding aloft his new shirt with the number 32 on its back.

“Believe me I came here to win trophies,” said Alves, who won the UEFA Cup twice with Sevilla before winning a remarkable haul 23 of trophies in eight years at Barcelona.

“The club has grown amazingly and I’m delighted to be here.

“We’re going to share some great moments together, I’m sure of it!” he added.

Alves will join a host of Brazilians in Paris, with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Lucas already at the Parc des Princes.

Reports in France say Alves, who joins PSG on a free transfer, will be paid 14 million euros ($16 million) a year, twice what Man City had been willing to pay.

“His high standards and his energy will bring us a great deal. Our fans will love his will to win and will just love him,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The signing is also a coup for the club’s new director of sports Antero Henrique, whose first signing was Spanish left-back Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad for a reported 14 million euros last week.