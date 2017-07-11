Total Delivers Energy to 10 Million People

Nosa Alekhuogie

As an integral part of Total’s commitment to providing affordable, reliable, and clean energy, Total’s solar solutions has ensured that it lightens homes mainly in Africa but also in South America and South East Asia, and are still evolving to meet the needs of millions of people who still do not have access to cleaner energy.

As of today, Total has sold two million solar lamps worldwide, improving the lives of 10million people, with 90 per cent of these lamps sold in Africa alone.

More than one billion people do not have access to electricity. To help remedy that, the Group launched in 2011 a line of photovoltaic solar lamps, to provide affordable access to energy for communities in emerging economies.

Designed for households that lack access to electricity, Total solar lamps supply affordable and reliable energy. Some of the lamps can also be used to charge small electric devices such as phones. These solar lamps are a safer and better replacement for less effective and more expensive lighting methods like candles, disposable batteries and kerosene.

In a statement, the Managing director of Total Access to Energy, Philippe Cabus, explained that: “Total intends to provide affordable, safe and clean energy to as many people as possible. And to do so, we strive to find innovative technological solutions, using a business model viable on a large scale. We managed to reach these two million lamps sold, thanks to the commitment of the teams in our local affiliates. Their dedication helps us to better reach the “last mile” and distribute these products to the customers.”

He added: “These solar products come from the ‘Total access to Energy” program’, and are built on the Group’s solar expertise and extensive presence in Africa via its wide retail network of over 4000 service stations. New last mile channels and retail models are being created with Total forming global partnerships with major development NGOs and local partnerships to reach the most remote areas.

About 90 per cent of Total solar lamps customers’ say their lamp has significantly improved their daily lives. Total believes that better access to energy is a fundamental necessity which greatly impacts on access to education, communication, information, and the overall development of individuals and societies.”

Osun Cocoa Industry Now Processes 20,000 Tonnes Daily

The newly resuscitated Osun State Cocoa Processing Industry in Ede has started processing cocoa in line with the industrialisation plan of the current administration in the state.

The company, which was inaugurated on October 17, 1982 , had stopped production in 2001 due to obsolete equipment and management issues .

The Commissioner for Industries, Commerce , Cooperatives and Empowerment in the state, Mr. Ismail Alagbada , however , said the company was now processing 20 ,000 tonnes of cocoa on a daily basis .

He stated that the Aregbesola administration in partnership with Golden Monkey of China revived the company and brought it back to start production .

This, he said , was meant to ensure that it started adding value to cocoa instead of exporting it overseas in its raw form .

The Commissioner said: “At present , the company is processing 20 ,000 tonnes of cocoa into cocoa liquor for both local and international consumption , thus increasing the production capacity of the company by 400 per cent from 2001 period .

“The revival of the CPI is part of the realisation of the industrialisation plan of the current administration, to put the company into effective use for optimum performance.”

Alagbada explained that more workers will still be recruited as expansion of the company was being carried out.

He disclosed further that going by the new arrangement, the state government owned 30 per cent equity, which gives it 30 per cent revenue derivable from all resources and funds generated in the plant.

“Through this partnership, many people in Osun will learn the trade of cocoa processing. The possibilities are just endless. At least, now, our people know that more value accrues to them if they process cocoa rather than exporting in its raw form,” he added