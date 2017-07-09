IPOB: DSS Obtaining Incriminating Statements from Our Members against Kanu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have raised the alarm over a new tactic by the Department of State Services (DSS) to rope in its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said the DSS has commenced a new onslaught on its members, in which they have been clamping down on its members and forcing them to write incriminating statements against Kanu, with a view to re-arresting him.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the group’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group called on the DSS to stop the attack on its members and also release those detained in various detention centres in the country as neither the group nor its leader had any case to answer.

The group also stated that it has come to its notice that the federal government was now manipulating the court and adjourning the trial date for its leader with the view to buying time to find something incriminating on Kanu.

Part of the statement reads, “We discovered that the Federal Government have postponed the hearing of the case scheduled to be on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the Federal High Court Abuja. All the Federal Government and her security operatives especially the DSS are doing is abducting and torturing those suspected to be IPOB members to write an incriminating and confessional statements against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members in order to establish a case without proof.”

The group cited the case of its member, Bright Chimezie who has been granted unconditional bail and compensation of N5million by a Federal High Court Uyo in Akwa Ibom but was still being held.

It also made case for two of its members detained alongside Kanu at Kuje prison, urging the federal government to let them go as they had no case to answer with the authorities.