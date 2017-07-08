Dana Air Introduces ‘Pay with Dana Miles’  

Dana Air has introduced a package called ‘Pay with Dana Miles,’’ as part of efforts to enhance its service delivery to its customers, especially the Dana Miles Members. A statement by its Media / Communications Manager , Kingsley Ezenwa said With the ‘Pay with Dana Miles’ initiative, members of the airlines’ frequent flyer program can now use their miles as they desire for payment of excess baggage, upgrade from economy class to business class, exchange miles for tickets and still get loads of benefits attached to the frequent flyer program of the airline.

Ezenwa, ‘said we are excited to introduce the ‘Pay with Dana Miles initiative, which offers our guests the opportunity to use their miles as they desire. The pay with Dana Miles initiative is just our way of providing more options for our guests and keeping our strategic mission, which is to earn the loyalty and respect of our customers by consistently demonstrating our commitment to service, and providing affordable regional air transport services that focuses on innovation, quality and service excellence.”