Djokovic Races to Third Round in 90 Minutes

WIMBLEDON 2017

Second seed Novak Djokovic moved into the third round with a straight-set win against Adam Pavlasek at Wimbledon.

The three-time champion raced to a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory in just over 90 minutes on Court One against the 22-year-old.

Djokovic, 30, rarely looked troubled against the world number 136 from the Czech Republic, who was making his debut at the Championships.

The Serb will play Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis, after the world number 589 beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

In victory, Djokovic completed his first full match of the Championships, after his first-round opponent Martin Klizan retired after 40 minutes.

The world number two took a while to settle, despite breaking Pavlasek twice in the first set, but his class shone in the second and third sets.

“Overall I managed to impose my own rhythm and play the game I intended to play,” Djokovic, who converted seven of his 18 break points, told the BBC.

“It was very warm and hot and not easy to play point after point in some of the long rallies.”

Djokovic was Pavlasek’s idol growing up and the Serb added: “I am flattered, it is nice to hear I inspired someone with my tennis and I understand what it feels like.

“I didn’t know much about him, I tried to get as much information as I could in the last 48 hours. It was a big occasion for him and I’m sure he can play better but it was all working well for me.”

Meanwhile, women’s third seed Karolina Pliskova is out of Wimbledon after losing in three sets to world number 87 Magdalena Rybarikova.

Czech Pliskova, who won the Aegon International at Eastbourne, was beaten 6-3 5-7 2-6 and is the highest-ranked player to exit the women’s draw.

Slovakia’s Rybarikova only returned to the tour in February after a seven-month lay-off with injuries.

“I am speechless right now,” said the 28-year-old, who has now won 15 of her 16 grass-court matches this summer.