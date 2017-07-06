Cloud Exchange, Huawei Signs Exclusive Tier 1 Partnership Deal

Emma Okonji

Cloud Exchange West Africa, formerly known as Dimension Data Nigeria Limited, has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Huawei Technology Company Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Huawei International.

With the partnership deal, Cloud Exchange becomes Huawei’s only Tier 1 Value Added Partner (VAP) in Nigeria and West Africa.

Cloud Exchange West Africa is the leading West African systems integrator and virtual computing IT company with the ability to provide end to end world class IT solutions adapted to the local terrain. It is a fully indigenous West African company.

This partnership is a major milestone for both Cloud Exchange and Huawei, as it now positions Cloud Exchange for significant growth by leveraging Huawei’s technology and ICT infrastructure expertise. It is also the first long-term strategic deal that Huawei has struck with a local company in West Africa.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Cloud Exchange, Mr. Glad Dibetso, and the Executive Director of Huawei Nigeria, Mr. Welsion Yang, recently in China.

The Cloud Exchange management team, led by the Chairman, Dr. Akintoye Akindele and the CEO, Glad Dibetso, were at Huawei’s headquarters in Dunguan, China to inspect Huawei’s mega factory and to sign the agreement.

Huawei is a Leading Global ICT solutions provider, also recognised as the fastest growing and most innovative company in the world. Huawei products and solutions have been deployed in more than 170 countries, serving one third of the world’s population, with a ranking of 128th in the Global Fortune 500 list in 2015. As one of the three major business groups of Huawei Technologies, its Enterprise Business Group (EBG) has a clear vision and a well-defined business strategy and promotes a technical concept called “Leading New ICT.”

According to Dibesto, “Our partnership with Huawei as the very first and the only Tier 1 partner in West Africa will unlock value to our clients who are currently looking for quality, agility and different financing models to accelerate their ambitions in challenging economic times.”

Commenting on the agreement, Yang said: “Cloud Exchange and Huawei’s mutually beneficial partnership, will indeed create value that will exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Also commenting on the agreement, the Director of Huawei Nigeria Partner Business Department, Ken Zhao, said “Cloud Exchange is a major player in the Nigeria ICT industry and a ValueAdding Partner with Huawei, hence we believe that our business collaboration will surely promote fast growth and sustainability in ICT business in Nigeria”.