Stanbic IBTC Bank Unveils Private Banking Service

Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced its launch of additional value propositions for its high net worth individual clients under its Platinum Banking offering.

The bank explained that the premium service was targeted at high net worth individuals who desire an exclusive and differentiated banking service experience in Nigeria and globally.

According to a statement, the bank hosted some of its Private Banking clients in Abuja and in Lagos recently to formalise the launch of the customer value proposition.

It explained that the service leverages on both the Stanbic Group and Standard Bank end to end financial services as well as over 154 years’ experience across Africa.

“It is aimed at rewarding current and prospective clients with first-in-class exclusive private banking experience. Embedded in the value proposition are attractive lifestyle privileges, wealth and investment services and advisory, onshore and offshore banking, access to lending services, transactional banking products, Legacy services and so much more,” it added.

The statement quoted the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dr. Demola Sogunle, in his welcome address, to have said that the addition of new value propositions in the bank’s platinum banking offering underscored its commitment to provide personalised and tailored private banking solutions geared at meeting the unique requirements of its esteemed customers.

He said the offering also fits into the goal of offering world-class solutions across the financial services spectrum, a goal in sync with its quest to be Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider.

“Our private banking focuses on the unique banking and financial needs of high-earning individuals who prefer personalised banking services. It is about building long-term relationships and offering personal support. We offer a full range of banking, investment and fiduciary products and services.

“Our new offering will leverage the resources and experience of over 154 years of proven expertise of the Standard Bank Group in asset management, research, securities and foreign exchange trading, credit and corporate finance. We are therefore well-positioned to provide customised solutions for even the most complex customer needs,” Sogunle stated.

In his keynote presentation titled; ‘Helping you stay ahead’, Head, G10 Research and Strategy, Global Market, Standard Bank, Steven Barrow, gave a positive economic outlook that global growth was expected to rise slightly above the long-term average in 2017 and 2018, and that this growth might be the strongest since 2011.

He added that economic recovery and growth in Nigeria should appreciate by at least one per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2017 and 2018 respectively largely aided by slightly steady oil prices and higher production levels and ongoing diversification efforts of the government.

Speaking on the benefits of this exclusive offering, the Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Mr. Babatunde Macaulay, said platinum banking clients would get access to the bank’s onshore and offshore transactional banking products, in addition to structured investment products, wealth management products like advisory, trust, fiduciary and stockbroking services.