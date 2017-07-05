Firm Inaugurates Online Education Certification Verification Platform

Mary Ekah

Background Check International (BCI), recently, launched an online e-Commerce verification and etranscript obtaining platform; EduCheck, designed to assist organisations in authenticating claims provided by individuals on educational qualifications, as well as other issues on verification.

The online educational certification verification platform, will link those that need the services with the institutions that possess the data that will enhance it.

Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Background Check International, Mr. Kola Olugbodi noted that the platform was created to improve verification process and help eliminate the increasing level of fraud among individuals and organisations, as well as issues and processes related to certification verification.

According to him,” Background Check International which pioneered the background check industry in Nigeria, will through the new platform automate the verification process. Before now, we were carrying out verification physically, but with Educheck the process

will now we be automated.

“The launch of this new platform is phenomenal because it is going to help solve several bottlenecks usually encountered in conducting physical verification of credentials and certifications. The platform totally eliminates the length of time required in conducting physical verifications as it can now be completed within a space of just one to 48 hours at most.

“Signing up on this platform is a way of conforming to how things are done globally. In developed climes, you don’t have to be physically present for you to have credentials verified because technology and the internet have changed the way this things work.”

He highlighted the benefits that institutions would get for subscribing to the platform saying that beyond providing them with a source of income, it will eliminate the possibilities of fraud amongst institution’s officials as payments are made directly to the institutions account which will further boost their global market space.

The Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, Mr. Seun Olugbodi said such innovation had come at a time when institutions and companies are finding it difficult to ascertain claims made by individuals, adding that with the unique platform, users stand the chance of enjoying timeless value, faster job opportunities as well as convenience in getting desired information