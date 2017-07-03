Tow Path of Peace, Dialogue, Gowon Appeals to IPOB, Arewa Youths

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has pleaded to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Arewa Youths to tone down their rhetorics and tow the path of dialogue and peace, saying no foreign country can salvage Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with select journalists in Sokoto on Monday , Gowon maintained that Nigerians have the ability to solve their problems just like it was done after the civil war.

He insisted that no foreign country would solve the problems of Nigeria except the citizens, adding that it took the United States of America over 150 years to bring about reconciliation after the American civil war.

Gowon posited that the current agitations in the country could be resolved through dialogue, hence the need for Nigerians not to allow foreigners to interfere in the affairs of the country.

According to him, “Let us solve our own problems ourselves and not allow any outsider to come and interfere in what we are trying to do. We can find the solution to our problems just like we did at the end of the civil war.”

