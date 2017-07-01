Peller Unity Cup Berths in Oyo State

As part of activities marking the 20 years remembrance of the late Moshood Abiola Peller, a football competition, tagged-Peller Unity Cup will berth among clubs in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

The competition which is aim at discovering talents among the youth in the region is scheduled for July 18 to August 3 at the Iseyin District Grammar School, Iseyin, Oyo state.

Speaking at a press conference, held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, the sponsor of the tournament, Shina Peller of Aquila Group said about 300 will compete for the trophy where the winner will represent the region at the proposed Oyo State league.

The competition will played across 10 local government axis of Oke-Ogun and will involve 300 players.

He said, “this is the maiden edition of the Peller football Unity Cup among our youths in Oke-Ogun area, my passion is for football and that is why we choose football ahead of other sports.

The winner will go home with N500,000, the second and third position will share N450,000 while both MVP and top scorers will share N100,000.

Meanwhile, Oyo state commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Yomi Oke applauded the conviction of the sponsor to give back to his community.

He said, “Sports is no longer business of government alone but we need individuals to promote the game of sports. What Peller is doing today would go a long way in the mind of our youth.”