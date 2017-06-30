Jerry Gana: Restructuring Inevitable, Unity Cannot Be Enforced

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has warned the federal government to embrace dialogue as the unavoidable option to address the clamour for restructuring and devolution of power in the country.

This is coming as he appealed to Nigerians of diverse ethno-religious groups to shun hate speeches while making their demands from the government.

Gana made these remarks while fielding questions from journalists during the launch and thanksgiving service of Africa Study Bible, a Bible which focuses on telling God’s word in the African way at the National Christian Centre Abuja.

He used the opportunity to condemn the growing rate of hate speeches in the country, warning that any society that deserves to move forward in terms of growth and development must embrace peace, because division and hatred are not only distractive to a society but also to individuals.

According to him, it is totally unnecessary to generate hate speeches as it signals dooms and disunity for any society.

He, however, stressed the fact that all is not well with the country, urging the government to seek practical ways to build a country that is acceptable by all Nigerians.

According to him, government cannot force people to be united without addressing their needs and grievances.

As a way forward, the former minister called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to embrace the recommendations of the 2014 confab report.

He said: “Let me take this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians; whatever may be the challenges, difficulties, and what we see as unfair, we must not introduce this horrible language of hatred that is mobilising our people to contention. I also want to take this opportunity to speak to the government of today because if the truth is to be told all is not well with the Federal Republic of Nigeria more effort must be done to unite the country.

“In a democracy, dialogue is the way, discussion, debate and understanding, you cannot create a society by force, you create it by understanding, two people cannot walk together except they agree, it is a very profound theme. I also urge the federal government to consider the 2014 National Confab report.”

Earlier, the supervising Editor, Africa Study Bible, Prof. John Dosu, said the Africa Study Bible is very descriptive, and put to the hands of preachers and average reader deep insight of the bible.