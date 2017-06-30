‘Ajuwaya – The Haunted Village’ Goes to Cinemas From July 7

Following the success of his movie ‘Couple of Days’, Producer and director Tolu LordTanner’s new movie ‘Ajuwaya- the Haunted Village’ is set to storm cinemas nationwide on the 7th July.

The movie which is of the horror genre has been described as a breath of fresh air particularly in an industry largely dominated by romantic comedy movies. It was first screened at the Lagos state NYSC camp and most recently to the media at the Film House cinema, Surulere on Wednesday, 28th June.

‘Ajuwaya- The Haunted Village’ follows the story of six corpers who get posted to a remote village in Osun state for their youth service and unwittingly awaken an age-long evil. The movie features Northern sensation, Rahama Sadau, Timini Egbuson, Lanre Hassan, Etinosa Idemudia, Kemi Lala Akindoju and others.

According to the director and producer, “When I wanted to come into movie industry, one of the things I wanted to do was make a movie that targeted ages 18 and 25/30, the vibrant age that does not watch nollywood and this is what we are doing with Ajuwaya. One of the best experiences I ever had was during my youth service; it was a year when I got to experience another life in the same country called Nigeria. The first time I heard the name Ajuwaya was during the orientation camp, it was the name our trainers used to call us, I didn’t know what it meant until someone told me it actually meant ‘As you were’. Many young adults and the much older ones especially those who underwent the one year compulsory service will be able to relate with this movie and its story.

“We casted a number of new faces for this movie and some of them are also quite popular in their own space. The story is a good one although not the usual popular Nollywood genre but the audience and all lovers of good movie will enjoy watching it.”

Ajuwaya will be shown in cinemas nationwide starting from Friday, 7th July.