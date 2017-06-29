ICPC Operatives Raid Namadi Sambo’s Residence in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Heavily armed operatives from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) wednesday raided one of the Kaduna residence of the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

The operatives were said to have arrived the No. 1 Alimi Road residence of the former vice president with a Toyota Hilux van and a Coater bus at about 3p.m. with a court order.

Sources said a copy of the court order authorising the search of the house was handed over to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) at the residence.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that the operatives blocked the major road leading to the residence to wade off motorists and other passersby plying the road while other operatives were said to have gone to search the house.

They blocked the main road with a black Toyota Corolla and turned back road users from the scene of the operation.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and State Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS) were said to provide security for the ICPC team during the search which lasted for about two hours.

A resident of the area who craved for anonymity, told THISDAY that when they(ICPC) came into the residence, they threatened to shoot anybody that would around the house.

“On arrival, they warned that anybody that moves would be shot.

“They came at about 3p.m and left at about some minutes to 5p.m.,” he said.

The spokesman of the former Vice President, Mallam Umar Sani, in a telephone interview, said the ICPC officials came with a court order to search the place.

Sani said it was not the first time the house was being searched.

“This is not the first time they are searching the house. They have been coming to search the house on several occasions.

“Today, they came with a court order and gave a copy to the CSO in the house.

After they finished the search, they wrote at the back page of the court order that they gave to the CSO that they didn’t find anything and they left.

“So we are not surprised because it has now become a routine activity,” Sani said.