S’Kaduna Group Supports Implementation of National Conference Report

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has declared support for agitations for the implementation of the report of the 2014 National Conference.

SOKAPU President, Solomon Musa made the declaration when the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, led by Chief Austine Ameachi paid a courtesy call to the union yesterday in Kaduna.

Musa further declared that the southern Kaduna people were in support for the restructuring of the country so that every section will have a sense of belonging.

According to him, the agitation by the Igbo is an agitation for justice and as such no one should be punished for insisting on justice and fair play.

Musa maintained that the North owes its development strides to the entrepreneurial l spirit of the Igbo who have invested billions in the North to set up businesses in the region.

“I respect the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo people. If you place them in a desert, they will transform the place into an economic hub. The Igbo have contributed immensely to the development of the North. They are peaceful people,” Musa said.

Commenting on the quit notice issued the Igbo by a coalition of some northern youth groups, the SOKAPU President described the ultimatum as reckless and irresponsible.

According him, “The utterances of the so-called Arewa youths should not be taken as the position of the entire North. We will never advocate or support any move to send Igbo away from the North.

“We are going to pay a visit to the national leadership of Ohanaeze in Enugu to strengthen our relationship with the Igbo. The cry of the Igbo is for justice and they should not be punished for the call for restructuring the country.

“We in Southern Kaduna desire restructuring of Nigeria, we want Gurara State, we want the implementation of the report of the national conference.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Ohanaeze leader, Amaechi said the Igbo are Nigerians and will never leave Nigeria, stressing that all they are advocating for is justice, equity and fair play.

According to him, no ethic group has contributed to the development of Nigeria like Igbo, stressing that everywhere they go, they make the place their home and contribute to its development.

“We have billions of investments in the north, we are Nigerians, we will not leave Nigeria, what we are agitating for is justice, fairplay and equity where every Nigerian will have a sense of belonging,” Amaechi said.