Parent-Teacher Motivation Handbook for Launch

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State will on June 29, 2017, chair the Public Presentation of Parent-Teacher Motivation Handbook, a book on capacity-building of parents and teachers for the academic excellence and sound moral upbringing of children in homes and schools across Nigeria, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja.

The conveners of the book presentation, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Nigeria and Centre for Family Peace Initiative (CFPI), two Abuja-based women, children, marriage and family-focused non-governmental organisations, in a press statement signed by Chinedum Ikogwe, Executive Director of CFPI, disclosed that Governor Dankwambo was chosen to chair the occasion in recognition of his very visible and laudable achievements in the education sector, particularly his uncommon commitment to the prompt payment of teachers’ salaries in Gombe State.

The keynote speech at the book presentation entitled: ‘Children are the Hope of a Nation,” would be delivered by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State who became one of the pioneers of modern child education in Nigeria with his establishment of the Rochas Foundation Colleges across the country some decades ago.

Similarly, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson who recently received commendation from the United States Embassy in Nigeria on his giant strides in educational development in Bayelsa State would deliver the lead paper at the event, entitled: ‘The Critical Role of Education and Family in Nation Building.’

Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (rtd), the Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, would speak on “Effective Child Education and Character Building for National Peace and Security.”

The statement further revealed that Mrs. Sally Adiukwu Bolujoko, the national president of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria (NAPPS), would also talk on ‘Nigerian Wives and Mothers: Balancing Career and Family Life for the Common Good of Children and our Nation,’ at the event.

The book presentation lectures according to the conveners would be used as resource materials for enhancing the capacity of parents and teachers, homes and schools. They further stated that the event would also be used to remind all stakeholders in education and family institutions of the pivotal role of education and family in nation building.

Dignitaries expected to attend the event include Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Wife of the President of Nigeria, governors of states across the country and their wives, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education; Professor Anthony Anwukah, Minister of State for Education; Hajia Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture; members of the National Assembly, Dr. Hameed Bobboyi, Executive Secretary, UBEC; Commissioners for Education from across the country, among other stakeholders in education sector.