Mobolorunduro Lauds Amosun for Zoning Guber Seat to Yewa Awori

The Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry and a major actor in Yewa Awori and Ogun State politics, Chief Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro (KLM), has commended the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for giving the people of Ogun West senatorial district comprising of Yewa Awori the rare opportunity to produce the next governor of the state come 2019.

The commissioner who is also the Adele Oba of Oke Odan land, in a statement, regretted that since the creation of the state in 1976, the people of the zone have been marginalized in respect to governance at the centre leading to the stagnant growth in the area.

The commissioner who opined that the pronouncement by the governor would put an end to various agitations by the people of the district, adde that “producing the next governor of the state in 2019 would bring an end to the era of neglect just as our people will begin to enjoy the dividend of democracy we all fought for.’’

KLM said: “Some people try as much as possible to write their name in gold while some chose otherwise. Governor Ibikunle Amosun has written his name in gold by coming up with his declaration that only a credible candidate from Yewa Awori will succeed him come 2019. Our people will never forget him for taking this bold step.

“Let me take you down the memory lane. In 1979, Chief Bisi Onabanjo from Ijebu won the governorship election on the platform of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). He was represented by the party in 1983 and won again. An Egba man, Chief Segun Osoba succeeded Onabanjo in 1993. He returned in 1999 under AD as the governor of the state. In 2003 Gbenga Daniel came in through the PDP in 2003 on the ticket of Remo and he ruled for eight years before Senator Amosu took over power in 2011. In all these, the Ogun West was totally excluded from the political equation.’’

The forestry commissioner therefore, advised the leadership of the party in the state to ensure that the process that would produce the governorship candidate of the party come 2019 is credible and transparent.

He, however, commended Amosun for his purposeful leadership and his enriching lives proposition for the people of the state.

The commissioner who is presently the President, Yewa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), a position he has been occupying since 2012 is also the first Deputy President, Ogun State Council of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), full member, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered) and fellow, Chartered Institute of Environmental and Public Health Management of Nigeria. He was also awarded as icon of societal development by the national body of National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS).

He has over 20 years cognate oil and gas finance and procurement experience with versatility in oil and gas accounting and aupply chain management.

He has strong management and leadership skills gained from wide local and international exposures and this has built into him the ability to lead, direct and actualise team goals.

He joined active politics in year 2010, was a gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State in 2011 and assumed responsibility for the forestry ministry in 2015.