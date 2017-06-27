Nobody Has Right to Issue Quit Notice on Any Nigerian, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody has the right to issue quit notice to other Nigerians, saying that despite recent social challenges, Nigeria will continue to be united

The governor spoke on Monday when the Rivers State Muslim Community paid him a Sallah Homage at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor stated: “Nigeria must be one. All of us will live together. All of us are free to do business anywhere in the country. Whether you are from the North, you are free to stay here and do business.

“Nobody should threaten anybody. All of us own this country. We must be our brother’s keepers.”

Wike said the unity of the country is necessary for the rapid development of the country.

He assured the Rivers Muslim community that he would continue to sponsor them for Hajj as his administration believes in the spiritual upliftment of the people.

He said: “Government will continue to give you support, but we cannot use state resources to build a mosque.

“During the Ramadan I sent items to all the mosques in the state. We are all worshipping one God, even though we serve him in different ways.”

The governor said he has respect for the Muslim community as exemplified by his invitation of the Sultan of Sokoto to participate in the Rivers at 50 celebration. He added that he would pay a Sallah visit to the Sultan today.

Earlier, the leader of the Rivers State Muslim Community and Vice President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor, said the Rivers Muslim Community were happy with Wike for his superlative performance.

He commended the governor for promoting religious tolerance in the state.