Ume-Ezeoke for Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award

Anayo Okolie

The MD/CEO of Homes & Homes Real Estate Solution Limited, Dr. Ikem Ume-Ezeoke has been nominated for the prestigious Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award.

Before Ume-Ezeoke’s nomination for the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award, he has been decorated with various local and international awards, among them the African Achievers Awards, the Integrity International Award, and the Leadership Awards for Excellence.

He was also recently nominated for the prestigious Black Caucus Award for Leadership by the US Congress in the city of Georgia and among others.

The Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award seeks to celebrate and honour the achievements of those who are spurring growth, development and creating new economic opportunity for citizens and communities, as well as inspiring the new generation of innovators shaping the Nigeria economy.

Ume-Ezeoke’s rise especially in the housing sector didn’t come as a surprise. He is one man who doesn’t give room for regrets even though it is bound to happen.

He is well experienced in international real estate and has traded actively in foreign markets including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Dubai, Ghana, and presently is working as a consultant to deliver the proposed Farmington Height project in Liberia.

His company Homes & Homes has working relationships with international real estate development companies like Kings Lands and Fairfield.

He is amongst others, a director in various companies. He was a founding secretary of ‘Youth Renaissance’, ‘Youth Democratic Movement’, and the current President of ‘Lekki professionals and Real Estate Club’. He is a strong social commentator.