UNILAG Alumni X-rays New World Order Concept

The annual Pre-Ramadhan lecture of the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) will this year discuss the issues around the New World Order and their implications for the Muslim Ummah.

The lecture, titled, “ The Emerging World Order: Issues and Concerns for Muslims” would be delivered by Prof. Hassan Ahmed Ibrahim, of the Department of History and Civilisation, International Islamic University, Malaysia.

The lecture holds on May21, 2017 at the Main Auditorium, University of Lagos.

According to Dr. Saheed Ahmad-Rufai, Chairman, Organising Committee, the lecture by the international scholar would x-ray Globalisation, the concept of Global Village, recent power-shifts in the West like England, the United States and France and their implications for the world, especially for Muslims, among others.

Dr. Rufai added that the Yoruba version of the lecture would be delivered by Sheikh Moshood Ramadan Jibreel, Founder, Markaz-us Salam, Lagos while Prof. Taofeek Abdul-Azeez, Chief Imam of the University of Abuja would be the Discussant.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Rahaman Bello, will serve as the Chief Host at the event to be chaired by Alhaji Niyi Badmus, former Managing Director, Airport Hotels PLC.

Highlights of this year’s lecture include Free Medical check-up and Scholarship Awards to Doctorate and Masters degrees students.

The UNILAG Muslim Alumni, in its over 30 years of existence has touched lives by contributing to societal development through lectures, symposia, offer of scholarship, mentoring, contributing to socio-political and economic issues in the country. UMA has also granted scholarship to over 120 post-graduate students, a couple of which are now contributing creditably in the academia and research institutes within and outside the country. In addition, the association is building an entrepreneurial centre to groom future leaders of the industry.