Osoro Agog for Zenith Bank Delta Principal Cup Final

The polytechnic town of Ozoro in Delta State will come to life today
as the Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition for secondary
schools sponsored by Zenith Bank comes to an end.
The final encounter between Master Care International School Asaba and
Idjerhe Grammar School Jesse promise to be highly entertaining as the
winner are sure of representing the state at the next Shell Cup
competition.
The competition which started on March 16 in Asaba had over 1,200
private secondary schools and 446 public government secondary schools
as participants. All the secondary schools in the 25 Local Governments
of Delta State took part in the competition.
Speaking on the final, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank,
Peter Amangbo, said it has been a successful competition so far.
“I will definitely be at the final the way I started on the opening
day,” he said.