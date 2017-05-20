Osoro Agog for Zenith Bank Delta Principal Cup Final

The polytechnic town of Ozoro in Delta State will come to life today

as the Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition for secondary

schools sponsored by Zenith Bank comes to an end.

The final encounter between Master Care International School Asaba and

Idjerhe Grammar School Jesse promise to be highly entertaining as the

winner are sure of representing the state at the next Shell Cup

competition.

The competition which started on March 16 in Asaba had over 1,200

private secondary schools and 446 public government secondary schools

as participants. All the secondary schools in the 25 Local Governments

of Delta State took part in the competition.

Speaking on the final, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank,

Peter Amangbo, said it has been a successful competition so far.

“I will definitely be at the final the way I started on the opening

day,” he said.