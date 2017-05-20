Eniekebi Foundation to Celebrate the Elderly

By Temitope Ogudu



A charity event to honour the elderly in the society is being organised by the Grace Eniekebi Foundation (GEF) in Lagos.

The event, known as the Seniors’ Health and Wellness Trilogy is a three-fold fun-filled edutainment event whose main theme is “Health and Wellness”.

The activities lined up include fitness and team building activities, health and wellness education and a black-tie event (Lunch Party).

Grace Eniekebi Foundation (GEF) said it took the special group of individuals to begin what is to be a yearly trend of celebrating their relevance, sacrifice and contribution in our homes, communities and Nigeria.

“When we think of charity events in Nigeria, many of our minds flash to focus groups centred on children, be it the motherless babies, less privileged or children with special needs; while others drift towards women empowerment and health awareness. These are worthy causes without a doubt, however; it is a rarity that charity events cater to the needs of our elderly.

“This is surprising considering that we are from a culture that promotes our youths to respect our elders.”

The Seniors’ Health and Wellness Trilogy event will be the first of its kind and is anticipated to create a memorable social event for Nigerians to openly celebrate senior citizens from 60 years and above. It promises to showcase a befitting event that treats the attendees like royalty.

There will be free medical check-ups, grooming and nutrition consultations. Seniors will also participate in a dance competition where they can upload dance choreography of themselves with a loved one for the chance to win grand prizes at the black-tie event.

This event is slated for May29 to 30, 2017 in Lekki, Lagos State. Some of the sponsors include The Lekki Coliseum, Guinness Nigeria’s Herbal Lite amongst others.

Grace Eniekebi Foundation is a Not-for-Profit organisation that came into light via a sister charity organisation in 2013 with several outreaches geared towards children. GEF was birthed to accommodate an expanded scope with a resolve to impart on the lives of the forgotten and vulnerable in our society.

To attend this free event, register through the following channels. www.graceeniekebifoundation. org; Facebook page @GEFSeniorCitizens; and @GraceEniekebiFoundation, the Foundation said.