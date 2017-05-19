UBNCENTENARYCHALLENGE: Entry Closes Today

Mary Ekah

An initiative to impact Nigeria by unearthing and supporting innovative ideas, the Union Bank Centenary Innovation Challenge, has been opened for entries for a while now and would be3 closing, today Friday, May, 19.

Interested participants, which include university students, software developers, entrepreneurs, software developers) across the country are encouraged to submit their proposals.

The three best ideas from the challenge will be supported to bring their ideas to life through the CcHub Incubation Programme from June – December, 2017, while the winners get cash prizes of N2 million, N1.5 million and N1 million respectively towards executing the ideas.

Aligned with three strategic pillars identified by Union Bank, the challenge focuses on addressing the SDGs – specifically agriculture, education and financial inclusion.

Entry materials (document and video) must be submitted online via www.unionbank100/challenge. All submissions must include a full description of the project/product/concept in a document written in plain English and up to a maximum of 1,000 words.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions.

The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria. In late 2012, a new Board of Directors and Executive Management team was appointed to Union Bank and in 2014 the Bank began executing a transformation programme to re-establish it as a highly respected provider of quality financial services.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance.

The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems. More information can be found at: www.unionbankng.com