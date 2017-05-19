N’Assembly Transmits 2017 Budget to Osinbajo

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The National Assembly Friday transmitted the N7.4 trillion 2017 budget it passed last week to the Presidency.

The Appropriation Bill, which was submitted at the Presidential Villa by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at a closed-door meeting.

Answering questions from journalists after the meeting, Enang said he had delivered the Appropriation Bill to the acting president as passed by the National Assembly.

According to him, the acting president has the full power of the president to assent to the budget within 30 days subject to the observance and completion of relevant procedural process.

“The budget as passed by the National Assembly has just been transmitted to the Acting President. I just delivered it. Let me use this opportunity to clarify an issue. The Acting President has the power to assent to the budget and he will assent to it when the processes are completed,” he said.

More to follow…