Leadway Pensure Wins UBA Pensions Five-a-side Tourney

Leadway Pensure has emerged champions of the 2017 Annual UBA Pensions five-a-side football tournament recently held at the Pitches and Court Leisure, Lekki in Lagos.

The most fascinating event with over 800 persons in attendance saw Leadway coming tops with seven medals.

The sporting event organised by UBA Pensions, was the 8th edition of the tournament which witnessed participation by 13 Pension Fund Administrators.

Leadway Pensure, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, AIICO Pensions, ARM Pensions, Trustfund Pensions, Crusader Sterling Pension, Legacy Pension, AXA Mansard Pension, IEI Anchor Pension, PAL Pensions, Sigma Pensions, NA CPFA and the host, UBA Pensions all participated in the competition.

Apart from the five-a-side soccer for men, other sporting events at the tournament included penalty shootout (for women); table tennis (for men and women), snooker, scrabble, chess, sack race, egg and spoon race and the FIFA 17 Virtual game.

Stanbic IBTC Pension won five medals while AIICO Pension followed closely with four medals to finish in second and third position respectively.

Commenting on the tournament, Managing Director, UBA Pensions, Mr. Bayo Yusuf, expressed satisfaction with the successful outcome of the event, which witnessed an increased turnout when compared with previous editions.

The objective of the five-a-side tournament is to bond with PFAs and also cultivate healthy lifestyle by taking time out to engage in sporting and other recreational activities.