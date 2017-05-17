Kwara at 50: Peaceful Co-existence is Our Greatest Achievement, Says SSG

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has said that the greatest achievement so far recorded since the state was created 50 years ago is the peaceful co-existence that is not so common among other states of the federation.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman, Golden Jubilee Anniversary Committee of the state, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, disclosed this in Ilorin on Wednesday during a press conference to announce the programmes lined up for the celebration of Kwara at 50.

According to him, “It is noteworthy that since Kwara was created in 1967, the people of the state have remained united and lived in peace without any crisis.

“This singular achievement is not common in other states of the federation and this is worth celebrating for all the sons and daughters of Kwara both at home and diaspora.”

Gold added that the peaceful co-existence in the state has led many people across the six geo political zones of the country to migrate to the state and engage in various businesses.

