Ambode Bans VIOs from Lagos Roads Permanently

• Restricts FRSC to fringes, highways

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday asked Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to stay permanently off all roads across the state and challenged them to come up with technology to monitor and track vehicle registration and Ministry of Transportation (MOT) certifications.

Ambode also directed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to stay off the inner-city roads and the main streets of Lagos, saying the operation of the federal agency should henceforth be restricted to the fringes and highways over which the federal government has jurisdiction.

He gave the directives on Tuesday at the inauguration of pedestrian bridges, laybys and slip roads at Ojodu Berger, stating that the three-in-one project was conceived and executed by his administration to end the intractable gridlock and avoidable loss of lives in the area.

He unveiled the strategic projects alongside the state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, and Permanent Secretary, Works & Infrastructure, Mr. Temidayo Erinle, among others.

Before unveiling the projects that will redefine the flow of traffic at Ojodu Berger, the governor said that the VIOs “have been asked to stay off our roads permanently”.

He also asked the FRSC “to stay on the fringes and highways and not on the main streets of Lagos”.

Ambode lamented that both VIOs and FRSC contribute “to the traffic challenges on our roads”.

“We will employ technology to track and monitor vehicle registration and MOT certifications,” he said.

On the projects, Ambode noted that he would always ensure that promises made are promises kept.

“We will continue to rely on the support of all segments of the population for regular tax payments.”

He explained that obeying the rule of law and protection of public infrastructure was the only way the state could progress and achieve its goal of being one of the world’s top centres for business, entertainment and leisure.

“As we celebrate the golden jubilee anniversary of our state, I am confident that the future prospects are very promising and that the journey of the next fifty years is commencing on a very sound and solid footing.

“Our state has lived up to its reputation as a land of possibilities, a centre of excellence and we are on our way to becoming a truly global city-state. As we celebrate the delivery of this facility, I wish you all happy golden jubilee anniversary celebration,” he said.

At the inauguration, Akinsanya explained that the projects were conceived by the Ambode administration in response “to the yearnings of the people of this community for an improved, efficient and gridlock-free road network and the need to preserve the sanctity of life of Lagosians”.

He said the bridge was a major life-saving device designed to stop avoidable loss of lives at the Berger end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“It is also meant to decongest traffic in the area, which informed the provision of laybys and the slip roads that take passenger buses off the road.”