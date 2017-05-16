Another Five Persons Killed in Fulani, Villagers Clash in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Just as the people of Niger State were still mourning the death of an Imam and 20 other persons killed in a village near Mokwa in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state, another clash between Fulani herdsmen and villagers has claimed the lives of five people.

This time, the incident took place in Tungan Malam, a cattle market in the Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.

The clash was said to have occurred after a heated argument between a villager and Fulani youth in the Tungan Malam market.

An eyewitness said as the argument degenerated to the extent that a Fulani youth reportedly stabbed the villager to death making his kit and kin to come to his rescue.

The involvement of other villagers, THISDAY learnt, led to the death of four Fulani herdsmen before the situation was brought under control.

He said no one was sure of what caused the argument between the Fulani youth and the villager that resulted in the loss of lives of four others.

However, the police claimed that the fracas occurred at a beer parlour within the community and that the actors could have been under the influence of alcohol.

Paiko local government is one of the areas in the state where the sale and consumption of alcohol and related beverages is banned under the existing Shariah law.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying: “It happened on Sunday evening.”

Elkana confirmed the death of four people.

The police spokesman said three persons had been arrested in connection with the disturbance while security in the area had been beefed up.