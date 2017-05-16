Again, Herdsmen Kill 12 in Taraba

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

No fewer than 12 people were killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen between Sunday and Monday at Gazabu, Tukun Ruwa, Utsua Daa, Kungana and Kpenkpen villages in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Besides, scores of people sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently receiving treatment at the Bali General Hospital.

This is coming barely 10 days after similar attacks on Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas left no fewer than 18 people dead.

Though the state Police Public Relations Officer, David Missal, said three persons were killed in the attack, the Chief of Tiv in Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, said 12 people including a one-week-old baby were killed by the herdsmen.

David Gbaa, who is the Chairman, Council of Tiv Traditional Rulers in the state, condemned the incessant attacks on Tivs in the area, saying the attacks were being carried out deliberately to dispossess his people of their ancestral lands.

