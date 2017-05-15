Review Revenue Sharing Formula, Tambuwal Tells FG

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday urged the federal government to review the revenue sharing formula so that states and local government councils will be getting more money to conduct development projects.

Speaking at the 2017 Law Week organised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Sokoto, Tambuwal maintained that with the review of the revenue sharing formula, states and local government councils should get more than the federal government.

He noted that most states were battling with development challenges, hence the need for urgent review of the sharing formula for even development of the country.

“I believe the states and local government councils should get more revenue than the federal government because they are the ones grappling with myriad of challenges.

“So, there is need for urgent review of the revenue sharing formula to enable states embark on more development projects while the federal government should receive less,” Tambuwal said.

