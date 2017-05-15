Ekiti Varsity Suspends Workers’ Union Leaders

Staff protest , Begin indefinite strike over unpaid allowance

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The authorities of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, have suspended leaders of the workers’ unions in the university for allegedly disrupting the meeting of the Governing Council of the institution.

Those affected were the Chairmen, Senior Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) Babafunso Awe, Non-academic Staff Union (NASU) Dada Adebayo and the National Association of Academic

Technologists (NAAT) Ekundayo Ajibaye.

This is as the workers began an indefinite strike to protest against alleged victimisation, intimidation and non-payment of hazard allowances to the staff of the institution.

The irate workers, led by their leaders staged a protest at the school gate and exchanged words with policemen on ground.

The atmosphere became tense when the protesters heckled a team of armed policemen led by the Oye Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sadiku Afolabi, a Superintendent of Police, who warned them against blocking the access road to the campus.

