Legislator Decries Sharia Court’s Involvement in Forcible Marriage of Christian Girl

David Umaru
Senator David Umaru

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A federal legislator has condemned the involvement of a Minna Sharia Court in the forcible marriage of a Christian girl to a Muslim describing the action of the court as an “abuse of judicial process”.

Senator David Umaru, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, said the “whole incident is a bitter reminder of the continued denial of Christians in the state free access to justice and fair hearing in customary matters”.

Umaru, who made the remarks while addressing the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter in Minna on Sunday, said: “The continued existence of only sharia courts in the villages has continued to constitute gross violation of the fundamental human rights of Christian individuals in the state.”

He therefore called on the state government “to urgently redress the judicial imbalance with the establishment of customary courts in the 25 local government areas of the state”.

  • muazu wali

    David Umar can easily be acused of incitement. The Youth Wing of CAN is not the best forum for these misguided statements. Ignorance of sharia system is not an excuse to mislead the public. A sharia court can officiate conversion when the person willingly submits to Islam. Since freedom of relegion is guaranteed in our constitution the court officiates and confirms the conversion.
    How many pagan enclaves do we have in Niger State to justify a customary court in each local government! Most nigerlites are either Muslims or Christians. I advise you to find another way to campaign for votes pls.