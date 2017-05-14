Holiday Hub Nigeria Kicks off at UNILAG

Holiday Hub Nigeria (HHN), an initiative with the vision of equipping Nigerian undergraduates for career success has berthed at the University of Lagos.

The maiden event titled, ‘Study Outside the Box’ held between May 4 and 6 at the university. Dignitaries that graced the event included experts drawn from different industries including; Mrs. Arinola Akinseye, Head ER & IR/HR Business partner at Addax Petroleum, Mrs. Obasemola Temitope, PMP, Procter & Gamble South-west Business Development Manager (fmr); Mr. Adeniran Adetunji Baby an Emerging Channel Lead at Procter and Gamble Nigeria, and Mr. Olajide George, Sales and Strategy Development Manager at Merit Abode Nigeria Ltd.

The founder of the initiative, Ayoola Oladipupo was the best graduating student of the Department of Electrical Electronics, UNILAG in 2015. He, his board of directors and facilitators are young people with the passion for self-development who have joined hands to contribute a solution to the employment gap in Nigeria today.

Participants at the event were taught project management, career development, business growth planning and strategic selling. In addition to these, there were practical training sessions on graphics design, computer programming, computer networks and business development. The last day also featured CV review, project presentations and mock interview sessions.

‘Study Outside the Box’ gave students the opportunity to interact with industry experts, receive industry based training, showcase their projects and connect with one another. At the end of the event, participants gave highly positive feedback. One of them had this to say ‘it was a wonderful experience all together. I learnt a whole lot. I once used to talk against career development because people used to say the same old things, but at HHN I saw more reasons why I need continuous development’.