Emulate Fayose by Making Laws Curbing Herdsmen Menace, Union Tasks Govs

James Sowole in Akure

The Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN) at the weekend called on all governors in the South-west states to emulate the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, by making laws that can curb the menace of the rampaging herdsmen whose cows destroy farms in the region.

The National Vice-President of AAEUN, South-west Zone, Mr. Adeusi Moses, made this call at the delegates’ conference of the union, where new officers were elected to run the affairs of the union in the zone.

At the conference held in Akure, Ondo State, chairmen and other officers including Fabunmi Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Hammed Ademola (Ogun), Onyenwere Marvellinus (Lagos), Salami Adelani (Oyo), Bamgbola Kehinde (Osun) and Ojo Francis (Ekiti) were elected.

Adeusi said the menace of the herdsmen was one of the issues discouraging people from engaging in agriculture and which has led to the increase in the price of food items.

The AAEUN vice-president called on governments at all levels to address the challenges that are discouraging youths from engaging in agriculture.

