State Secretaries Canvassed Setting up Security Trust Fund

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Secretaries to the Governments of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states on Saturday rose from the second quarterly meeting under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), and urged governors to set up a Security Trust Fund, with a view to improving security in the country.

This was contained in a communique read by the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, in Sokoto.

The communique advised member states to adopt and adapt the Security Trust Fund model law produced from PGF’s Legislative Expert Session.

It recommended that at least 1 per cent of the total costs of all contracts awarded by the state and local governments be paid into the Trust Fund.

The meeting acknowledged the critical need for enhanced revenue base of states and recommended that the states should adopt the Collection and Administration of Revenue Model law to establish an Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Details later…