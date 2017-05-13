Police Special Squad Gun Down Suspected Killers of Delta Area Commander

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Five hoodlums suspected to have been behind the killing of Ughelli Police Area Commander, Mr. Usman Ndanbabo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delta State last Sunday have been shot dead by a special police squad in the state.

The hoodlums were shot dead around Ughelli during an encounter with operatives of the state anti-kidnapping squad on Wednesday.

Security sources disclosed that the squad, which was deployed under the command of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zainna Ibrahim, who himself relocated to the town to give effective supervision, encountered the robbery gang in a fierce shootout.

It was gathered that the hoodlums did not deliberately shoot at the deceased police boss but decided to snuff life out of him when he tried to escape with the key of his Camry car which they were after. “The hoodlums were just armed robbers trying to snatch the ACP Ndanbobo’s car. They shot him because he was trying to escape with the key of his car. They were after the car so they decided to shoot him to access the key”, the police source said.

ACP Ndanbabo was shot twice last Sunday at close range at about 8 p.m. while returning from an outing.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim confirmed yesterday that five of the suspected killers had been shot dead.

He said “The suspects have complicity in most robbery attacks and kidnappings within Ughelli and environs including the attack that led to the death of the Area Commander, Ughelli, ACP Usman Ndanbabo and yet to be seen DSP German Emmanuel who was declared missing since September 2016”.

The Police Boss said the suspects had confessed that they shot the officer (Ndanbobo) who they ambushed at Ughelli because he took flight with the keys of his Toyota Camry car with registration number EKP 05 AAX which they attempted robbing. One of the escapee robbers, Ratty, later abandoned the car now recovered by the police.

“Serious operations are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang” the State Police Boss disclosed.