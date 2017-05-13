Nutritionists List Health Benefits of Fruit Juices

By Temitope Ogudu



Nutritionists have recommended daily intake of 100% fruit juices to complement fruits because they are made from real natural fruits and offer the range of nutrition beneﬁts whole fruit offers.

A hundred per cent fruit juice like Chivita 100% makes it easier to try a ariety of colourful fruits as part of a complete breakfast throughout the year, cording to Nutritionists.

“For instance, including a glass of

Chivita 100% fruit juice each day, as part of a healthy and varied breakfast diet, is a great tasting way to improve intake of important nutrients which are vital for wellbeing. Each glass of Chivita 100% fruit Juice is a powerhouse of anti-oxidants, essential minerals, vitamins, and phyto-nutrients that can provide long term benefits for your health. With no preservatives, no added sugar, no artificial colour, Chivita 100% fruit Juice is a perfect addition to breakfast as it is easy to digest and wakes up the body metabolism with a steady influx of natural fruit sugars.”

A statement by these food experts said this, Chivita 100% fruit juice aptly showcases through its newly launched #BreakfastWithChivita100% television advertisement meant to drive awareness initiatives for a complete healthy breakfast.

The television commercial engages consumers by portraying internationally renowned football stars like Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly having glasses of Chivita 100% as part of their complete breakfast meal for an active day.

Thoroughly refreshed and nourished from consuming the fruit juice, the players set out to challenge themselves to attain 100% Commitment and 100% success in their game, exemplifying qualities closely associated with Chivita 100% According to Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, Chi Limited, “Breakfast gives us all a chance to start each day with a healthy and complete meal. Chivita 100% fruit juice is a convenient, delicious and nutritious beverage to complement breakfast. Through our new #BreakfastwithChivita100% campaign, we have reiterated the value of Chivita 100% as a healthy breakfast addition.

Chivita 100% offers active and health-conscious consumers a range of refreshing and nourishing fruit choices for a complete breakfast diet” Produced from the finest collection of local and imported fruits and squeezed into affordable packs, Chivita 100% fruit juice comes with No Added Sugar, No Preservatives or Colour, and is available in six variants; Real Orange, Real Apple, Real Pineapple, Red Grape, Orange Pineapple & Orange Mange and 1 Litre, 315ml and 200ml pack sizes. “Whatever the combination, a breakfast meal will not be complete without a complement of fruit or Juices as it provides important nutrients for overall health. They are an important part of a healthy breakfast because they are excellent sources of minerals, vitamins and fiber.”