Amosun Escapes Death as CBN Bullion Van Rams into Gov’s Convoy

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, thursday narrowly escaped death when a convoy of bullion vans belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rammed into his convoy on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Juwon Soyinka, the incident, which occurred around Ibafo, while the governor was travelling to Lagos for an official assignment, saw the CBN convoy damaging the escort vehicle in the governor’s convoy.

He stated that the CBN convoy, driving dangerously, attempted to overtake the governor’s convoy without regards for the safety of other road users.

According to him, on sensing danger, the governor’s escort commander used a public address system mounted on his vehicle to warn the CBN convoy to desist from such reckless driving.

“Not only was the governor’s escort commander ignored, the CBN convoy drivers went ahead to crush his vehicle and subsequently went after other vehicles in the governor’s convoy, including the governor’s official car, before they were brought to a halt by the security team attached to the governor,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, he said Amosun noted that, “this is lawlessness and the height of impunity.”

He added:, “If this could happen to a governor within his territory, you can imagine what they would do to our citizens who are simply going about their legitimate business.”

Amosun expressed disappointment with the reckless manner in which the CBN bullion van convoy often conducts itself on the road and warned that such acts of impunity would not be tolerated within the borders of the state.

“We will not allow such senseless and reckless behavior in Ogun State,” Amosun said.

“This is not the first time the governor would have cause to personally caution reckless CBN convoy drivers in Ogun State. On several occasions, the Ogun State Governor had to personally turn back reckless CBN bullion van drivers who often drive against traffic, with impunity, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” he added.