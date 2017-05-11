Sambo Visits Osinbajo

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

For the first time since he left office in May 2015, former Vice-President Namadi Sambo yesterday paid a formal visit to his successor and acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his office.

Sambo, who met Osinbajo behind closed-door, was entering the Presidential Villa for the second time since he left office but paying a courtesy visit to Osinbajo for the first time.

He had first visited the Villa for a national function when he attended the independence anniversary of October 1, 2016.

Answering questions from journalists after the meeting, Sambo said he had visited Osinbajo, his successor, on a mere familiarisation tour.

He explained further that he had opted to visit Osinbajo as the acting president’s predecessor the way it is customary of a former president to also visit the incumbent pres