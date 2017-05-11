Expert Gives Tips on How to Cope with Diabetes During Ramadan

By Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN), Dr. Bathnna Sule who is also a diabetes visiting consultant at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi, has advised people living with diabetes especially the Muslim faithfuls to be taking 20ml of insulin injections in the night (after iftar) and 10ml in the morning (Suhur period) in the forthcoming fasting month of ‘Ramadan’.

Delivering a paper titled ‘Management of hypertension in diabetes’ during the monthly enlightenment lecture organised by the state chapter of the association held in the hospital, Sule urged patients who notice symptoms of ‘hypo hypoglycemia’ (low glucose) to eat food immediately to avoid complications.

He said he consulted several Islamic preachers all of whom replied that ‘it is permissible for all sick people that cannot continue with their fasting to break it whenever their ailments worsen to take drugs and foods ‘.

According to him, diabetic patients are also at risk of developing hypertension if they don’t properly manage the disease pointing out that lack of exercise, over weight, eating foods with too much salt, foods with too little potassium, smoking and drinking alcohol are among the factors that can lead to high blood pressure and concomitantly make people have hypertension.

“Hypertension can also cause kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and heart diseases. As such, there are things people living with diabetes can do to avoid hypertension such as loss of weight, sodium restriction, regular check up of sugar level/blood pressure, reducing stress, creating time for relaxation, avoiding soft drinks and drinking plenty of water instead,” he noted.

The DAN coordinator also recommended exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, three times in a week, as part of preventive measures against hypertension.

This is even as he cautioned diabetics to avoid sitting for too long, desist from eating fried foods, too much salt diet, but should however eat foods with less sugar, eat breakfast early mornings as well as take their medicines regularly as prescribed.

“You can eat fruits instead of sugary snacks and have your dinner at least two hours before going to bed. These are some of the preventive measures against hypertension because people living with diabetes are at higher risk of developing hypertension,” he said.