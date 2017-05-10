PDP Intact, No Decision to Join New Party, Says BoT

• Party expects fair hearing at Supreme Court

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the entire party structures are intact and has not reached any decision to join a new political party.

While pledging to remain resolute, united and absolutely loyal to the party, the BoT said it would remain committed to the pursuit of all legal processes in order to redeem the image of the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, the PDP BoT said contrary to insinuations that the PDP has adopted a newly formed political party, the opposition party has not taking such decision.

“The attention of the PDP BoT has been drawn to series of publications alleging that PDP has adopted a particular political party just newly registered as its fallback position. I want to make it very clear that PDP has never formed any alternative party,” he said.

Jibrin said before any decision will be taken to join forces with another party or to form a new party, all the organs of the PDP must be consulted.

According to the BoT chairman, all the organs and membership of the PDP are confident that the Supreme Court would freely and independently take fair decision on the leadership crisis bedeviling it.

“If it has to agree on something like that, all organs and forums of the party through BoT, national caucus, PDP Governors’ Forum, National Assembly caucus, states PDP chairmen forum, former ministers forum, former governors forum, various youth forums, elders forum nationwide, women’s forums will be fully consulted before every sensitive decision is taken.

“For now, I want to assure our teeming supporters that PDP will accept the judicial processes going on at the Supreme Court and that we are very confident that the Supreme Court shall freely and independently take fair decision which will be historic in Nigeria’s democracy.

“I want to appeal to all PDP members that we remain resolute united and absolutely loyal to the party and remain committed to following all legal process in order to redeem the image of our party as anything not built on truth will fail and falsehood will crush.

“Any child that does not allow his mother to sleep will never sleep too. I want to further assure our members and supporters that we shall keep them informed of any development before any action is taken. May I sincerely congratulate all our governors who won all seats in the recent various elections in their states,” he said.