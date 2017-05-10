Northern Elders Challenge Govs to Restore Lost Glory

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, in Kano on Wednesday charged northern governors on the need to unite and restore the past glory of the region.

According to him, the Forum has deemed it right to engage in a tour of the 19 northern states, beginning with Kano, with a view to campaign for the revitalisation of the old glory of the north, “which was truly united, the north which nobody referred to his tribe or religion, the north which people relate freely in spite of political affiliation”.

The former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations who led members of the forum on a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Government House, said they came to intimate the governor on the need to revive the old glory of the northern Nigeria.

According to him, it is high time northern leaders forgot their differences and ensure justice and fair play, adding that: “Behind any crisis, there is lack of justice. If leaders are just, everybody will leave a comfortable life. So, there is need for our leaders to display. There is need for the north to come together in unity.”

Maitama Sule added that: “As the longest serving minister in Nigeria, I have criss-crossed the country and I have come to the conclusion that the north is blessed with abundant natural resources.”

