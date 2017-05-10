Gunmen Kill Enugu Deputy Gov’s Orderly

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Tragedy struck on Tuesday night in Enugu as gunmen suspected to be armed robbers shot dead Sergeant Helen Sunday , the Police Orderly to the Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo.

Checks by THISDAY revealed that the police sergeant was killed at the Abakpa-Nike axis, a suburb within the Enugu metropolis at about 10:20pm on her way to her residence after the day’s job.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident, describing it as very painful, adding that he was yet to establish exactly what really happened before he makes further comment on the story.