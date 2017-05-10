‘Girl Child Education Extremely Poor in Ekiti’

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A Professor of Political Science at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU), Kunle Ajayi, has declared that the level of girl-child education is still at the lowest ebb in Ekiti State in spite of the global recognition granted the state as consisting of highly educated citizens.

Ajayi said the time has come for the government at all levels to coalesce

efforts to address the issue he described as a potential danger to building a virile future for the Nigerian nation.

Ajayi spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday during the presentation of free JAMB forms to 1,000 Ekiti indigenes by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Hon. Bimbo Daramola.

The academic hinted that women play a pivotal role in the building of any nation, adding that taking their education with levity might spell doom for the country if not quickly addressed.

“Ekiti as a people has come to realise the immense advantages in education, every parent aspires to send their children to school but there is much to do when it comes to the education of the girl child.”

More to follow…