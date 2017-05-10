GE Equips Women’s Health Centre With State-of-the-Art Equipment

General Electric (GE), the world’s leading digital industrial company recently equipped Nigeria’s first Breast and Gynaecology Centre with state-of-the-arts medical machinery.

The centre was unveiled in partnership with the Reddington Hospital Group.

The General Manager, GE, Healthcare in West and Central Africa, Eyong Ebai, threw more light on why GE chose to fully equip the centre.

“We are delighted to play a major role in history as the first-of-its-kind healthcare centre in Nigeria is launched. At GE Healthcare, we develop holistic interventions that link care from home to the hospital. Our solutions are aimed at improving clinical quality and improving patient outcomes amongst other things.

“Equipping the Breast and Gynaecology Centre at Reddington with these integrated solutions will help healthcare providers at the centre deliver better holistic healthcare for more women,” he added.

The centre, located in Lagos, is one of the few dedicated women’s healthcare centres in Nigeria and in the broader sub-Saharan Africa environs. It will provide women with the full continuum of women’s healthcare including primary women’s healthcare, gynaecology (including infertility), endocrinology and bone disease, breast care (including breast wellness physicians, breast surgeons, breast plastics surgeons, breast radiologists, breast pathologists) among several other women’s healthcare services.

“GE Healthcare is the primary supplier of equipment for the Breast & Gynaecology Centre which will be equipped with cutting edge GE technology for mammography, ultrasound and other women’s health related procedures. These technologies will help drive excellence in preventive screening and quality healthcare for women both in Nigeria and the rest of the continent.

“This partnership with Reddington Hospital Group reaffirms GE Healthcare’s commitment to achieving the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Sustainable Development Goals Three – by improving access to affordable healthcare, specifically for women.”

The Medical Director of the Breast and Gynaecology Centre, Dr. Charles Iwuala, made remarks at the launch event, saying: “Reddington is happy to work with GE, a long-term partner on another project aimed at providing Nigerians with access to quality healthcare, in this particular case, women.”

He further commented saying, “GE Healthcare technology will help the centre provide advanced, high quality, personalised, restorative, wellness and aesthetic care to women at all stages of their life.”

The official launch event of the Reddington Centre for Women’s Health was well attended by several dignitaries including, the wife of Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo; Toyin Ojora-Saraki, the wife of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; and the first ladies of the Governors of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo and Ogun States.