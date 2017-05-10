Ekiti LG Staff Jailed for Raping Minor

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Wednesday handed down a harsh verdict on a member of staff of a local government in Ekiti State, Ojo Ayodele, by committing him to life imprisonment for raping a minor.

Ayodele was found guilty of defiling a 15-year-old girl minor in Ijero Ekiti (name withheld).

The convict was said to have abducted the minor in the town and took her to a secret location in the town where he subjected her to continuous sexual assault for 21 days.

Delivering her judgement, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde found Ayodele

guilty as charged and sentenced the accused to life jail for raping the underaged girl.

The judge also jailed Ayodele after being found guilty of abduction. The terms are to run concurrently.

